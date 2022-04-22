Von Ormy Police make an arrest in connection to several robberies

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man responsible for a string of robberies in Von Ormy is behind bars.
The Von Ormy Police Department says several businesses along IH-35 have been broken into in the past couple of months.
One of the businesses had a surveillance camera set up which captured one burglary on video.
Police used the video to track down 33 year old Joshua Churbe.
When police questioned Churbe about the break-ins, he admitted to being involved.
He was arrested and is now at the Bexar County Jail.