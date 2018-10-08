Voter registration cards are due on Tuesday

Tuesday is the last day to get your voter registration card in the mail.

We talked to Jacque Callanan, the Bexar County Elections Administrator about what you need to do to make sure you can cast your ballot next month.

“Your voter registration card has to be postmarked October 9th. If you are going to send it in today, keep in mind that you have a deadline so to make sure your registration has the correct postmark, don’t put it in one of those big blue mail receptacles. Those are only checked once a day and if you miss the pick up, your registration will not make the deadline. The best thing to do is to bring your completed voter registration card in to the post office and hand it to a clerk.”

If you have a real busy day today and you can’t make it to the post office, Callanen says the Bexar County Elections Office on South Frio will be open until 7 Tuesday night.

The registration card is easy to fill out and Callanen says to make sure it includes your signature.

If you need a voter registration form, you can print one off by following this link.