Voters approve $240 million bond package for East Central ISD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Voters within the East Central Independent School District are giving the green light to a $240 million bond package aimed at overcrowding concerns, improved safety and security, advanced curriculum and future purchases of land.

The 2022 Bond passed by a margin of 62 percent, and the funds will pay for two new elementary schools, a new middle school, a career and technical facility, and other needed resources, according to the district.

“We are so thankful and appreciative of our East Central ISD community,” said Superintendent Roland Toscano. “The additions of two new elementary schools and a new middle school, as well as numerous renovations, are going to help us effectively address several issues that we’ve been experiencing because we’re growing so quickly.”

Tuesday’s election brought more than 17,000 voters to the polls, and the district will now begin coordinating with architects to conduct a competitive bidding process for each project, as well as finalizing a construction schedule and working with district financial advisors to establish a bond program schedule.

The East Central ISD Facebook page shows the district now serves 10,203 students, but that number is destined to change. The district says it will reach 13,215 students by the end of 2025 and 19,689 students by 2032.

As of now, East Central ISD has seven elementary schools, two middle schools, two high schools and one learning center.