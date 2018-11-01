Voters Blame Both Trump And Media For Dividing Country

A majority of voters think President Donald Trump has done more to divide the country since he took office, according to the results of a Politico/Morning Consult poll, although voters are even more likely to say the national news media is dividing the country.

Fifty-six percent of voters said Trump has done more to divide the country since he took office compared to 30 percent that said he has done more to unite the country. Another 13 percent said they don’t know or have no opinion.

A vast majority of Democrats and 54 percent of independents agree that Trump has done more to divide the country, while 55 percent of Republicans view the president as a more unifying force.

Trump has received considerable criticism for his incendiary rhetoric on the heels of last week’s attempted mail bombings and the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The president has sought to blame the media for the “great anger” in the country, however, and the results of the poll suggest many voters agree.

Sixty-four percent of voters think the national media has done more to divide the country since Trump took office compared to just 17 percent that think the media has done more to unite the country.

Eighty percent of Republicans, 67 percent of independents and even 46 percent of Democrats think the media has done more to divide the country.

The poll also showed 58 percent of voters consider political violence to be “widespread,” although the opinions of who is to blame vary significantly.

Thirty-six percent of voters hold Trump responsible for the political violence, including 62 percent of Democrats, while 31 percent hold Democrats in Congress responsible, including 58 percent of Republicans.

Just 9 percent of voters hold Republicans in Congress responsibility for the political violence and another 24 percent don’t know or have no opinion.

The Politico/Morning Consult survey of 2,543 registered voters was conducted October 25th through 30th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)