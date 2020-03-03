Voters reporting issues with voting machines at Bexar County polling locations
Vote/MGN Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You may run into some problems when you show up to cast your vote today.
Bexar County Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert says several polling locations in Bexar County are experiencing issues with voting machines. Specifically at the James Bode Recreation Center and Lowell Middle School. A power outage at the Copernicus Community Center is creating a backlog of ballots. Election judges are holding on to completed ballots which will be tabulated once the electronic reader is back online.
Because of this, Calvert is calling on the County’s Elections Administrator to extend the hours of operation at polling places to allow people who couldn’t vote to come back later and cast their ballots.
If you’re unable to vote today because of a technical issue,Commissioner Calvert recommends you call 866-OUR-VOTE to report any technical problems you may encounter when voting.