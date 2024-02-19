KTSA KTSA Logo

Waffle House shooting in Indianapolis leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, reports say

By Associated Press
February 19, 2024 2:05AM CST
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Indianapolis early Monday morning killed one person and wounded five others, according to news reports.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant on Lynhurst Drive around 12:30 a.m., reports said.

Police found six victims with gunshot wounds. One woman died at an area hospital, while another woman was in critical condition. Three men and a woman were in stable condition, WTHR-TV reported.

Shots were fired inside and outside the restaurant after two groups of people were involved in an altercation, WTHR reported.

No arrests were immediately made after the shooting as police continued to investigate.

