Waiting for a Meteorite to Hit Fox News

By Jack Riccardi
April 19, 2023 2:56PM CDT
In the celebratory reporting about the Fox-Dominion lawsuit, which turned to bitter ashes when a settlement was reached, did CNN and MSNBC forget who they are?

When Jake Tapper and others accused FNC of just “chasing ratings”, ahem, what exactly was Team Zucker doing during the Trump years?

In fact, aren’t they reduced to being the “liberal networks” in part because of Fox’s total dominance on the right?

If you understand that all broadcast entities, from conglomerate owners to individual channels and shows FIRST have to attract and hold an audience that is sellable to advertisers, before ANYTHING else, you get it.

That includes me and everyone else who does this stuff. If they pretend otherwise, watch where you step.

