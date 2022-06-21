Waiting in The Hallway—In Uvalde and Everywhere Else

They had men, tools and training—but no orders.
The man in charge doubted or didn’t believe he was in charge.
The waiting was disastrous.
And kind of metaphorical.
Inflation, gas prices, broken supply chains, the hijacking of every public institution by tiny numbers of weird people who have intimidated almost everyone else into stunned silence, or the acceptance of “new normals”.
Right now, we are all waiting in the hallway of this culture, this society, this world.
Eventually, it took initiative and no more waiting. Resolution of the classroom massacre was swift, but much too late.
As we talk about and think about what’s going on around us, maybe we need less focus and attention on the people with the titles.
Because they aren’t leading us anywhere good.