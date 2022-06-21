      Weather Alert

Waiting in The Hallway—In Uvalde and Everywhere Else

Jack Riccardi
Jun 21, 2022 @ 3:17pm

They had men, tools and training—but no orders.

The man in charge doubted or didn’t believe he was in charge.

The waiting was disastrous.

And kind of metaphorical.

Inflation, gas prices, broken supply chains, the hijacking of every public institution by tiny numbers of weird people who have intimidated almost everyone else into stunned silence, or the acceptance of “new normals”.

Right now, we are all waiting in the hallway of this culture, this society, this world.

Eventually, it took initiative and no more waiting. Resolution of the classroom massacre was swift, but much too late.

As we talk about and think about what’s going on around us, maybe we need less focus and attention on the people with the titles.

Because they aren’t leading us anywhere good.

TAGS
550 KTSA jack riccardi Just A Minute late afternoon show Pete Arredondo San Antonio Uvalde school shooting
Popular Posts
Police determine death of man found under boat ramp in Seguin was not accidental
Body found floating along San Antonio's River Walk
San Antonio Police ask for your help in locating missing 15 year old
Man killed in crash as he drives home from his shift at San Antonio's Toyota Manufacturing Plant
Man stabbed in robbery attempt on San Antonio's Southwest side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On