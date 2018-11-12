Wal-Mart looks to hire more military spouses

Walmart says they are giving hiring preference to military spouses. The Military Spouse Career Connection is a new initiative to recruit and hire military spouses.

“Military spouses are unsung heroes,” said Walmart President and CEO, Doug McMillon, today during a Veterans Day ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Bentonville. “They serve in partnership with their uniformed spouses, and we want to honor them and help them find a job or build an amazing career. To military spouses: You’ve got a home at Walmart!”

The company says applicants can check whether or not they are military spouses on the applications. If they are, store managers will their applications to the top of the review list.

If a military spouse IS hired, they can easily transfer to a Wal-Mart or Sam’s Club location if they have to relocate.

This makes it easier for military spouses who want to work but don’t want to keep applying for new jobs every time they relocate.

Follow this link to The Military Spouse Career Connection .