Wallethub Ranks 2018 Best Stores for Black Friday

We are still a week away from the madness known as Black Friday.

Your inbox is probably getting a daily dose of online sales flyers already and while it can be fun to go through them to find the best deals, the folks at Wallethub have done some research into which stores are offering the biggest Black Friday bargains.

In the number 1 spot , Belk.

Belk? It’s true. The retailer offers an average discount of nearly 69% on Black Friday. But since we could only find a couple of Belk stores in the area, Wallethub provided a list of easier to find retailers with comparable discounts.

JCPenney has an average discount of 65.13% .

Kohl’s with 60.76%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods with(49.94%.

Also, Macy’s with an average discount of 48.74%.

How did Wallethub come up with their list? They surveyed nearly 7,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2018 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as “Appliances,” “Jewelry” and “Toys.”

You can find more money saving tips for Black Friday at this link.