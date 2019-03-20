Wallethub: San Antonio rates as the nations 19th fattest city
By Don Morgan
|
Mar 20, 2019 @ 5:11 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The personal finance website Wallethub has released it’s report on the Fattest Cities in America.

First the good news. San Antonio is NOT number 1. That distinction goes to another Texas city. The border community of McAllen.

The Alamo City did rate high in the number of physically inactive adults, adults with diabetes and overweight adults. We could also stand to eat more fruits and veggies, so mom was right about that.

WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas. San Antonio ranks #19 overall.

You can get more details on the report by following this link.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Soldier found dead at Fort Sam Houston identified Bexar County sees first measles case since 2007 Taco Cabana is raising money for the National Kidney Foundation Crime spree comes to an end for a San Antonio couple Pedestrian killed while walking near IH-35 in New Braunfels San Antonio Police Department to hold property auction
Comments