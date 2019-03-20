Wallethub: San Antonio rates as the nations 19th fattest city

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The personal finance website Wallethub has released it’s report on the Fattest Cities in America.

First the good news. San Antonio is NOT number 1. That distinction goes to another Texas city. The border community of McAllen.

The Alamo City did rate high in the number of physically inactive adults, adults with diabetes and overweight adults. We could also stand to eat more fruits and veggies, so mom was right about that.

WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas. San Antonio ranks #19 overall.

You can get more details on the report by following this link.