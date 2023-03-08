WalletHub studies show concerns over inflation and taxes

US dollars as a background

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It is tax season across Texas and the nation, and two new studies from WalletHub dig into what people are thinking during the current economy.

Whether you think the US is officially in economic recession or not, clear is the fact that the average American household pays more than $11,000 in federal income taxes each year. But the story certainly does not end there as state and local taxes vary significantly from one place to another.

For example, Texas does not have a state income tax, while California does. One would think Texans are at a big-time advantage when it comes to taxes, right?

Well, consider that Texans, albeit with no state income tax, still pay one of the highest real estate taxes in the country at 1.74%. California has a real estate tax of just 0.75%, but then you have to add in the Golden State’s income tax of around 5%.

The state of Washington has no state income tax either, and yet people there still end up paying around 8% of their annual income on taxes.

It may come as no surprise that public sentiment for taxes of all kinds are not exactly what you would call popular.

In fact, the word ‘tax’ seems to be a growing turn-off to people that might only be rivaled by one other, which we will get to later.

WalletHub found that 49% of people surveyed said they would rather serve on a jury than do their own taxes. Around 36% said they would rather talk to their kids about sex than do taxes, and 13% said they would opt for a tall glass of – wait for it – spoiled milk over doing taxes.

As far as who, or what, spends tax dollars the best, federal agencies and religious groups scored the lowest with both well-under 20% approval from respondents. The more local the option, the better those surveyed felt about the use of their tax dollars with 28% favoring a charity, 26% opting for local government and 22% leaning toward state government.

Finally, an astounding 73% of those surveyed – just under three-quarters – say they do not think the government spends tax dollars wisely.

But there was that one other word that has people more concerned right now than even ‘taxes.’

According to WalletHub data, 81% of people across the nation are more concerned about inflation than they are getting through tax season.

You can read more on the survey by clicking here.