Walmart Achieves Goal of 250 thousand Veterans Hired By 2020
Photo: Walmart Inc.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s “Mission Accomplished’ for Walmart.
The retailer was aiming to hire 250,000 Veterans by the end of the year as part of their Veterans Welcome Home Commitment.
They actually hit that goal a few months ago, they just held off on announcing the achievement because the pandemic was in it’s early stages.
Since the beginning of their initiative to hire more Veterans in 2013, Walmart has brought on more than 265,000 former military members. More than 31,000 in Texas alone.
That includes Trista Taulu, an Army Veteran living in Buda.
“As I am coming up on my 10th year at Walmart, I can honestly say hard work, dedication and discipline have helped me in my career path since leaving the military. It’s rewarding to see Walmart promoting these core values and supporting veterans by creating specific programs for us within the company. Walmart does a great job with inclusivity, treating everyone equally, and providing growth opportunities in different areas.”
Walmart has also hired more than 30,000 associates through it’s Military Spouses Career Connection.