Walmart gives private fleet truck drivers a raise, launches incentive to hire more

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One of the many things we have been reminded of during the pandemic is how important the nation’s truck drivers are to our every day lives.
Many drivers were on the road longer than usual as they tried to bring supplies to retailers across the country while the nation dealt with shipping delays and product shortages.
A major retailer is recognizing the importance of those who climb behind the wheel of big rigs by putting more cash in their driver’s bank accounts.
Walmart says their fleet of truck drivers are getting a raise.
That means Walmart drivers can now make up to $110,000 in their first year with the company, with the potential to make more in the future.
Walmart is also launching a new fleet development program to train the next generation of drivers. It will help potential drivers working along Walmart’s supply chain in Texas to earn their Commercial Driver’s License for free.
The company currently has nearly 2,000 drivers in Texas.
If you want to join their ranks, you can apply online at drive4walmart.com.