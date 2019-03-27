Walmart is looking for Texas entrepreneurs

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Walmart is looking for people who have created awesome products that they can sell at their locations across the country.

The retail giant is holding their 6th annual Open Call in June but before that happens, they’re searching for entrepreneurs who hope to have their creations distributed by Walmart.

Anne Hatfield tells us the first step is to apply online.

“Tell us about your product. How it’s made. How it’s distributed. It could lead to you going to Walmart headquarters in Arkansas for the two day Open call event in June.”

The two-day event informs, empowers and encourages attendees while providing effective networking opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

The goal is to find more American made products that can be sold in Walmart stores.

Just follow this link for more information and an application.