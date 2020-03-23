Walmart looking to hire 15,000 in Texas
The pharmacy department at Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Bentonville, Ark., is shown Thursday June 5, 2014. (AP Photo/Sarah Bentham)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Walmart is hiring.
The retailer is bringing in more employees to respond to the strong demand at their stores as Texans crowd the aisles looking for food and supplies they need in order to quarantine at home.
In Texas, Walmart has plans to hire more than 15,000 associates to work at stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.
If you are interested, there are a couple of ways to get the application process started.
You can log on to Walmart’s website or text the word “jobs” to 240240.
They need to fill the positions fast so many applicants will be hired hours after they apply.