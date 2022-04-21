Walmart offering free health screenings and more during Wellness day event this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Pharmacies at hundreds of Texas Walmart stores will be offering free health screenings this weekend.
Saturday, April 23 is the retailer’s Wellness Day, with free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines.
Immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu are being offered at low prices during the event.
Walmart is hoping the event, which is held 4 times a year, will encourage their customers to not only get healthy but stay healthy. Knowing important numbers including blood pressure and cholesterol can help when making health care decisions.
Pharmacists will be on hand to answer questions.
Walmart’s Wellness Day event is taking place from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. at more than 500 Walmart pharmacies in Texas and thousands more across the country.
You can find the location closest to you at Walmart.com/wellnesshub.