      Weather Alert

Walmart offering free health screenings and more during Wellness day event this Saturday

Don Morgan
Apr 21, 2022 @ 7:48am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Pharmacies at hundreds of Texas Walmart stores will be offering free health screenings this weekend.

Saturday, April 23 is the retailer’s Wellness Day, with free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines.

Immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu are being offered at low prices during the event.

Walmart is hoping the event, which is held 4 times a year, will encourage their customers to not only get healthy but stay healthy. Knowing important numbers including blood pressure and cholesterol can help when making health care decisions.

Pharmacists will be on hand to answer questions.

Walmart’s Wellness Day event is taking place from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. at more than 500 Walmart pharmacies in Texas and thousands more across the country.

You can find the location closest to you at Walmart.com/wellnesshub.

 

TAGS
Walmart Walmart Wellness Day
Popular Posts
Teenager shot to death on San Antonio street
Mobile home causes big traffic delays on Interstate 35
17 year old girl stabs two men at Southeast San Antonio home
Teen shot and robbed at convenience store on San Antonio's West side
Fire destroys daycare on San Antonio's South side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On