Walmart store in San Antonio to offer COVID-19 vaccines Friday
Photo: Walmart Inc.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Walmart pharmacy in the city’s Northwest Side will offer COVID-19 vaccines starting Friday.
The location at 5555 De Zavala Road is the only Walmart in San Antonio to vaccinate against the virus this week. It will be available to people 65 and older, health care professionals, residents of long-term care facilities, and individuals as young as 16 who have chronic medical conditions.
Those who are eligible can register at the Walmart website when appointments are available.
More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states, including Texas, are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare.
“Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart. We’re at the heart of many rural and underserved communities, and we are committed to providing access to vaccines as groups become eligible,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, said. “Vaccinations to achieve widespread immunity are important for re-opening across the country. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to reach that goal.”