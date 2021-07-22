Walmart Wellness day is this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You can get your groceries and a free health screening at area Walmart stores this weekend.
The retailer is hosting Walmart Wellness Day from 10 A.M until 2 P.M. this Saturday, giving their customers the opportunity to get back on track with some preventative health measures that may have been overlooked in the past year.
Members of each location’s pharmacy team will do free screenings for glucose, blood pressure and body mass index. Some location will offer vision screenings. There will be no-cost COVID-19 vaccines available for those who want one.
“At least 41 percent of Americans delayed care during the pandemic, according to the CDC, and that can lead to negative health impacts in the future. We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness. “We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for healthcare in their community, outside our pharmacies. This is a day for the entire family, and we’ll be offering screenings and services for all ages.”
Walmart has administered nearly 5 million free health screenings since they started Wellness Day back in 2014.