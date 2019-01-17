Walsh named lone finalist for San Antonio city manager vacancy

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The race to replace outgoing city manager Sheryl Sculley is now down to one.

San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Wednesday evening current deputy city manager Erik Walsh is the finalist for the city manager opening.

The process follows three days of interviews involving eight of the original 31 applicants for the vacancy.

“Erik has advanced from budget analyst to Deputy City Manager during his 24 years with the city, demonstrating strong leadership abilities and a collaborative spirit while rising through the ranks,” Mayor Nirenberg said. “His skill and experience overseeing crucial public safety departments will enable him to serve San Antonio well.”

Wednesday featured second interviews for Walsh and assistant city manager Maria Villagomez.

“Both finalists brought extraordinarily strong credentials and ability to the table,” the mayor continued. “The city would be in good hands with either of these talented leaders, but after much discussion it was clear that Erik is best prepared to address the issues and circumstances facing San Antonio today.”

No word on when Walsh is expected to be officially offered the job and begin work.