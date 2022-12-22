Warming Centers set up for San Antonio, Bexar County during arctic blast

Part of spacious room with sleeping places on wooden floor for refugees or temporarily homeless people.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials are adamant in their assurance the Texas power grid is ready and reliable for the coming arctic cold front, but there will still be people who need a place to go in order to stay warm.

San Antonio and Bexar County will open seven warming centers to offer short-term emergency shelter starting this Thursday, December 22, at 3:00 p.m. Anyone coming to one of the centers should bring clothes, supplies and medicine.

1. Normoyle Community Center 700 Culberson Ave, 78225

2. South Side Lions Senior Center 3303 Pecan Valley Drive, 78210

3. Garza Community Center 1450 Mira Vista, 78228

4. Christ the King Lutheran Church – 1129 Pat Booker Road, Universal City, 78148

5. Emergency Services District 3 – 23103 Bulverde Road, San Antonio, 78259

6. Emergency Services District 5 – 7120 E. 6th Street, Somerset, 78069

7. Emergency Services District 7 – 11617 Galm Road, San Antonio, 78254

Pets and Service Animals

Kennels will be available in a separate area for pets at Normoyle, South Side Lions and Garza centers. Emergency Services Districts 3, 5, and 7 will only accept service animals.

You can get more details on specific locations by clicking here.