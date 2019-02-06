Warren apologizes for Native American claims
By Dennis Foley
|
Feb 6, 2019 @ 4:44 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News/AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is again apologizing for claiming Native American heritage.

“I am also sorry for not being more mindful of this decades ago,” she said. “Tribes, and only tribes, determined tribal citizenship,” she added.

The apology comes after the Washington Post unveiled the Massachusetts senator listed her race on her State Bar of Texas card in 1986 as “American Indian”.

In October, Warren took a DNA test in an effort to prove her ethnicity, though the results proved her Native American ancestry was negligible.

The Cherokee Nation criticized the Democrat for trying to prove her heritage through a DNA test.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Abbott: Texas “property taxes are too high”, approves State of the Union speech Officers recognize, arrest woman who barked at police dog Needing Democratic support, Texas’ secretary of state faces a rocky path to confirmation Blackface photo reopens long history of bigotry in medicine Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl: ‘She has family members who are very worried’ Milwaukee police officer killed marking the city’s 3rd officer death in 8 months
Comments