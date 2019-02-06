Warren apologizes for Native American claims

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News/AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is again apologizing for claiming Native American heritage.

“I am also sorry for not being more mindful of this decades ago,” she said. “Tribes, and only tribes, determined tribal citizenship,” she added.

The apology comes after the Washington Post unveiled the Massachusetts senator listed her race on her State Bar of Texas card in 1986 as “American Indian”.

In October, Warren took a DNA test in an effort to prove her ethnicity, though the results proved her Native American ancestry was negligible.

The Cherokee Nation criticized the Democrat for trying to prove her heritage through a DNA test.