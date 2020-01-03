Warren, Klobuchar end 2019 lagging top rivals in fundraising
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 25: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) acknowledges the crowd as she walks on stage to deliver remarks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By SARA BURNETT and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has announced raising $21.2 million for her presidential campaign in the final three months of last year.
The total trails the amounts collected by the Democratic presidential primary’s three other front-runners: former Vice President Joe Biden with $22.7 million, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with $34.5 million and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with $24.7 million.
Warren’s fourth-quarter total also trails the amount she raised in the previous quarter. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Friday she took in $11.4 million for her White House bid to close out the year, the best fundraising quarter of her 2020 campaign.