Warren makes debate case: Democratic woman can beat Trump

Associated Press
Jan 15, 2020 @ 5:08am

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, STEVE PEOPLES and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

Elizabeth Warren has made a forceful case for a female president in the final presidential debate before primary voting begins.

Warren also stood behind her accusation that progressive rival Bernie Sanders had told her a woman couldn’t beat Donald Trump.

Sanders vehemently denied Warren’s accusation, which threatened to split the Democratic Party’s left flank at a critical moment less than three weeks before Iowa’s caucuses.

And Sanders said of course a woman could win, noting that Hillary Clinton scored millions more votes than Trump.

The Democratic Party’s leading presidential candidates also sparred Tuesday night over Iraq, war and foreign policy.

