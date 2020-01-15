Warren makes debate case: Democratic woman can beat Trump
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, STEVE PEOPLES and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
Elizabeth Warren has made a forceful case for a female president in the final presidential debate before primary voting begins.
Warren also stood behind her accusation that progressive rival Bernie Sanders had told her a woman couldn’t beat Donald Trump.
Sanders vehemently denied Warren’s accusation, which threatened to split the Democratic Party’s left flank at a critical moment less than three weeks before Iowa’s caucuses.
And Sanders said of course a woman could win, noting that Hillary Clinton scored millions more votes than Trump.
The Democratic Party’s leading presidential candidates also sparred Tuesday night over Iraq, war and foreign policy.