Warren tells supporters to ‘dream big and fight hard’

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 27, 2020 @ 11:40pm

San Antonio (KTSA News)-Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren told about 1,7oo supporters in San Antonio to “dream big and fight hard.”

What was touted by Warren’s campaign as a town hall was actually more of a rally with  a few questions from the audience  at the end.

Warren told the crowd at the Lone Star Pavilion at Sunset Station about growing up poor in Oklahoma, and her family’s struggles to keep from losing their home.

“I wasn’t born a politician, but I was born a fighter,” she said.

She talked about fighting the influence of money in Washington and corruption with “the biggest anti- corruption plan since Watergate.”

Warren says everyone who runs for federal office should reveal their income tax returns.

She also reiterated her push for a wealth tax and she explained how it would work.

“Your first 50 million would be free and clear,” she said. But there would be a 2-percent wealth tax on anything above that.

Warren said that would pay for things like universal child care and public education.

If elected, Warren vows to expand legal immigration  and create a path for citizenship for those who are already here.

“I am fighting back because I believe in you. Fighting back is an act of patriotism,” Warren said.

