Washington Football Team’s new name is the Commanders

The Washington Football Team has revealed its new name: the Washington Commanders

The team made the announcement on “Today” on Wednesday, and tweeted it out:

One legacy. One unified future. We are the Washington Commanders #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/Eav9NOV5Mm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

The team’s old name, the Redskins, was offensive to many Native American and Indigenous groups, and owner Dan Snyder announced in July 2020 that the team was going to change its name and logo.

There’s been guessing about the new name ever since.

Before the announcement, CBS Washington, D.C. affiliate WUSA-TV sent a helicopter over the team’s home stadium, FedEx Field, and signs saying “Commanders” were spotted. But some speculated that it was just an attempt to mislead media.

The Associated Press reported that in addition to the Commanders, these nicknames were among the final options: the Admirals, Armada, Brigade, Defenders, Presidents, Redhawks, Red Hogs and Sentinels.

According to WUSA, legendary quarterback Joe Theismann on Monday shared his thoughts about how he thinks Commanders will work out as the new moniker.

“Commander – basically it’s Washington, D.C,” Theismann said. “A lot of commanders in Washington, D.C. and the Pentagon, and a lot of different branches of the service. So that’s the way I’m looking at it, as positions of leadership when it comes to the new name.”

WUSA offered a history of the path to the team’s name change.