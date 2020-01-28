      Weather Alert

Washington Post places reporter on leave after Bryant tweet

Associated Press
Jan 28, 2020 @ 6:28am
People gather at a memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

(AP) — The Washington Post has placed a political reporter on administrative leave after she tweeted a link to a story about rape allegations against NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed Sunday.

Reporter Felicia Sonmez’s tweet Sunday, amid widespread public mourning over Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash, drew considerable backlash on social media.

The Post reported that Somnez received threats of death and rape and had to move to a hotel after her home address was published online.

She also received an email from Executive Editor Marty Baron saying her tweet showed “A real lack of judgment.”

