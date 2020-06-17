      Weather Alert

WATCH: Bexar County deputies encounter gunfire while helping stranded driver

Dennis Foley
Jun 16, 2020 @ 10:44pm

CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information on a shooting directed at its deputies earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were helping a stranded driver off of the new section of Woodlake Parkway near Binz-Engleman Road at around 3:30 a.m. on June 6th.  While speaking with that driver, deputies heard seven gunshots — which they heard whiz by their heads.

The deputies believe the shots came from a car traveling near that intersection.

Watch the body cam footage of the incident below.

If you have information that can help identify the shooter(s), call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.  You could get a reward of $5,000.

