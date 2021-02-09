WATCH: Day 1 of former President Trump’s second impeachment trial
Proceedings are set to start for the first day of former President Trump’s second impeachment trial. Mr. Trump is the only president to be impeached twice and is also the first to face a trial after leaving office. The article of impeachment brought against the former president charges him with “incitement of insurrection.” Following a speech during which Mr. Trump urged supporters to “fight like hell,” a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers were carrying out a procedural count of the Electoral College vote. The assault resulted in the deaths of five people. Attorneys representing Mr. Trump in the impeachment trial said he will not testify at the proceedings, dismissing demands by House Democrats for his testimony as a “public relations stunt.” Senator Patrick Leahy, president pro tempore of the Senate, is presiding over the trial rather than Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Although the chief justice usually presides over impeachment trials, the Constitution is silent on the question of who presides over the trial of a former president.