Watch: Deer crashes through school bus windshield, lands on student
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A school bus driver and several students in Powhatan County, Virginia got quite a shock when a deer crashed through the windshield and landed on a student who was taking a nap in the front seat Thursday morning.
In the video obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the deer crashed through the window and ended up on the boy’s back because the youngster was leaning forward with his head against a partition. As the deer scrambled to get its footing, the bus driver stopped, opened the door and the deer ran away to a nearby field.
A boy is heard asking,” Did that deer land on you?”
The boy in the front seat replied,”Yes, I was trying to sleep!”