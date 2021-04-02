      Weather Alert

Watch: Deer crashes through school bus windshield, lands on student

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 2, 2021 @ 6:12pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A school bus driver and several students in Powhatan County, Virginia got quite a shock when a deer crashed through the windshield and landed on a student who was taking a nap in the front seat Thursday morning.

In the video obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the deer crashed through the window and ended up on the boy’s back because the youngster was leaning forward with his head against a partition.  As the deer scrambled to get its footing, the bus driver stopped, opened the door and the deer ran away to a nearby field.

A boy is heard asking,” Did that deer land on you?”

The boy in the front seat replied,”Yes, I was trying to sleep!”

 

 

 

