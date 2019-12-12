Watch Live: Articles of impeachment hearing
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The House Judiciary Committee is debating the impeachment articles against President Trump before taking a vote. The President is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the Ukraine investigation.
Texas Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee said Trump clearly abused his authority , but Florida Republican Matt Gaetz called the impeachment efforts a joke.
President Trump is calling out Democrats Veronica Escobar and Jackson Lee for saying the President asked the Ukraine for a favor. Trump said they misquoted him. He says he asked Ukraine’s president to do “us” a favor, meaning the nation.