Watch Live: Articles of impeachment hearing

Elizabeth Ruiz
Dec 12, 2019 @ 11:33am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The House Judiciary Committee is debating the impeachment articles against President Trump before taking a vote.  The President  is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of  Congress in the Ukraine investigation.

Texas Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee said Trump clearly abused his authority , but Florida Republican Matt Gaetz called the impeachment efforts a joke.

President Trump is calling out Democrats Veronica Escobar and Jackson Lee for saying the  President asked the Ukraine for a favor. Trump said they misquoted him.  He says he asked Ukraine’s president to do “us” a favor, meaning the nation.


