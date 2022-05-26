UPDATE: Uvalde shooter unobstructed in school entry, no police on campus at time of shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety provided an update on new information uncovered from their investigation thus far in the Robb Elementary School shooting.
Texas DPS South Texas Regional Director Victor Escalon told reporters Thursday afternoon that no law enforcement encountered the 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, from the time he shot his grandmother to when he made entry into the elementary school. Escalon also said it appears initially that the school’s doors were unlocked.
The latest timeline of events from after Ramos shot his grandmother in her face and stealing her pickup truck begins at 11:28 a.m. when Ramos crashed the pickup in a ditch near the elementary school.
Ramos was seen by witnesses exiting the truck through the passenger side with a long rifle and a bag — later determined to be ammunition.
The gunman saw the witnesses from across the street and shot toward them. They called police.
He then walked to the school, arriving by 11:40 a.m., climbing over a fence to get onto the school property, and then fired his gun at the school from outside.
The shooter went in through a back entrance unobstructed, down two hallways to a classroom.
Uvalde police and Uvalde CISD police arrive at the school four minutes later. Gunshots were fired toward the officers, forcing them to take cover before attempting to approach again. They then called for backup.
Backup from Border Patrol arrived an hour later. Agents made entry and then shot and killed the gunman.
Escalon said the majority of the shooting happened at the beginning of the event, though shots were fired toward officers as police tried to negotiate with him.
Escalon said there will be more updates and information is processed and the investigation is continued.