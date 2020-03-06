Watch Live: ‘Dawn at the Alamo’ ceremony remembers the defenders
Dawn at the Alamo/Alamo Facebook Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – On this day in 1836, the Alamo fell to Mexican forces led by General Santa Anna after a 13-day siege.
At 6 this morning, Dawn at the Alamo will remember the defenders of the Shrine of Texas Liberty.
In partnership with the San Antonio Living History Association, the reenactment of the fall of the Alamo will include a candlelight ceremony. Several organizations, including the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and the Sons of the Republic of Texas, will place wreaths in front of the church to pay respect to the Texans who died in the battle 184 years ago.
.