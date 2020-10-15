Watch live: Final day of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds its fourth and final day of hearings on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday. Republicans have the votes to send her confirmation to the full floor for a vote, although Democrats on the committee are expected to delay the vote until next week.

The full Senate is likely to vote on October 26. With Republicans’ three-seat majority, her confirmation is all but assured.

The Judiciary Committee on Thursday will hear witness statements from eight witnesses, four chosen by Democrats and four chosen by Republicans. There may be additional statements on her nomination, but Barrett’s testimony has concluded.