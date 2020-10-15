      Weather Alert

Watch live: Final day of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings

CBS News
Oct 15, 2020 @ 6:31am
▶ Watch Video: CBSN

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds its fourth and final day of hearings on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday. Republicans have the votes to send her confirmation to the full floor for a vote, although Democrats on the committee are expected to delay the vote until next week.

The full Senate is likely to vote on October 26. With Republicans’ three-seat majority, her confirmation is all but assured.

The Judiciary Committee on Thursday will hear witness statements from eight witnesses, four chosen by Democrats and four chosen by Republicans. There may be additional statements on her nomination, but Barrett’s testimony has concluded.

 

TAGS
Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Nomination
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming