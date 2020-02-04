WATCH LIVE: Iowans head to caucuses, may clarify Democratic field
By STEVE PEOPLES, THOMAS BEAUMONT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
A Democratic presidential campaign that has cost more than $1 billion, and narrowed but not yet clarified the field of Trump challengers has arrived at its first big decision day in the Iowa caucuses. By day’s end, tens of thousands of Iowa Democrats will have decided the results of their presidential caucusesn the contest to challenge President Donald Trump. Democrats enter the first contest with uncertainty and deepening intraparty resentment. The top four candidates are Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.