Watch live: President Biden holds first press conference since taking office

CBS News
Mar 25, 2021 @ 11:27am

President Biden is holding his first press conference since his inauguration. Reporters will likely ask him about the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, the possibility of an infrastructure package, coronavirus vaccines and more.  Mr. Biden has answered questions from reporters at events, but a press conference is an opportunity for the president to answer a slew of questions from the media in a more open and formal format.

