WATCH LIVE: Protesters enter U.S. Capitol, building locked down,
Update: There are reports that protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building. The building is locked down and the counting of the Electoral College votes has come to a halt as both chambers are clocked down.
Vice President Mike Pence has been taken out of the Capitol building. It appears tear gas has been fired.
Protesters were said to be banging on the door of the U.S. House.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The US Capitol has been locked down with lawmakers inside as Trump supporters clash with police.
Congressman Chip Roy posted a tweet addressing the protesters.
“To those storming the Capitol–I am on the House floor and I will not be deterred from upholding my oath, Under God, to the Constitution by mob demand,” Roy tweeted.
Developing story…..