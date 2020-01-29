      Weather Alert

WATCH LIVE: Question time in Trump’s impeachment trial

Associated Press
Jan 29, 2020 @ 12:00pm

By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
With opening arguments wrapped up in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, senators now get a chance to ask questions. But the senators cannot ask them out loud. Instead, they must submit their questions to the presiding officer, Chief Justice John Roberts. He will then read the questions and request an answer. Senators must direct their questions to either the House impeachment managers or the White House lawyers, not both. The question-and-answer session beginning Wednesday is expected to last two days and will give lawyers on both sides a chance to make their final points before the senators vote on whether to hear witnesses.

Donald Trump Impeachment
