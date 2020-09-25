Watch live: Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at U.S. Capitol

How to watch the ceremony honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg

What: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body lies in state

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body lies in state Date: Friday, September 25

Friday, September 25 Time: Beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET

Beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET Location: U.S. Capitol building

U.S. Capitol building Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

All other members of Congress may then pay their respects.

A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery next week, the Supreme Court said.

Ginsburg has been lying in repose at the Supreme Court, where members of the public were invited to pay their respects. Chief Justice John Roberts spoke at a brief private ceremony Wednesday and called Ginsburg’s life “one of the many versions of the American dream.” He said the 483 majority and dissenting opinions she wrote during her 27-year tenure on the Supreme Court will “steer the court for decades.”

President Trump paid his respects on Thursday before heading to Jacksonville, Florida.