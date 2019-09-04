      Weather Alert

Watch Live: Third 2020 Democratic Party presidential debate from Houston

ABC News
Sep 4, 2019 @ 1:18pm
Popular Posts
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
KTSA News
Louisiana lawmaker: I sleep in a casket because I enjoy it
'Tornader' ruins 'Angry Grandma' weather reporter's date night plans