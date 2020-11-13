Watch Live: Trump to give Operation Warp Speed update

How to watch Trump’s Operation Warp Speed update

President Trump is giving an update on Operation Warp Speed, the project to develop and speed up the production of

Pfizer announced earlier this week that its trials show its COVID-19 vaccine is “more than 90% effective,” which gave markets a boost. The pharmaceutical company said it would soon be applying for Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The Trump administration has hoped that the vaccine will be available to vulnerable populations as soon as by the end of the year. In that case, both the Trump and Biden administrations will be responsible for overseeing the distribution of the vaccine.

Coronavirus cases continue to soar in the U.S., as do deaths. Total cases are close to reaching 10.6 million, and the total number of deaths are approaching 243,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.