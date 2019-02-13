Watch now: Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson in gender-bent ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’ reboot ‘The Hustle’

Christian Black/© 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — The first official trailer for The Hustle, starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, just debuted.

The comedy, a female take on the 1988 comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin, centers on a pair of scam artists, one low-rent and the other high class — played by Wilson and Hathaway, respectively — who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.

Alex Sharp co-stars in the comedy, which opens nationwide May 10.

