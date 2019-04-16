Watch now: Russell Crowe as former Fox News head Roger Ailes in Showtime’s ‘The Loudest Voice’

Photo: JoJo Whilden/SHOWTIME(LOS ANGELES) — Thanks to two hours of prosthetic makeup every day, Oscar winner Russell Crowe has been transformed into Roger Ailes for Showtime’s limited series about the late Fox News founder.

The teaser for The Loudest Voice has now been unveiled.

The seven-episode series for the pay cable network also stars Oscar nominee Naomi Watts as former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson.

Carlson, who settled a massive sexual harassment lawsuit against the network, is showN in the teaser being pawed by Ailes. Her complaint led to Ailes being forced out of the network in 2016, also resulted in the ouster of one of its biggest stars, Bill O’Reilly.

Ailes died a year after being forced out. He was 77.

The series also stars Family Guy‘s Seth MacFarlane as Fox News Channel’s former head of PR Brian Lewis; Sienna Miller as Ailes’ wife Elizabeth and The Good Wife‘s Josh Charles as Carlson’s husband, Casey Close.

“Roger’s one of those larger-than-life American figures who has so profoundly influenced our country in ways that most people don’t understand,” showrunner Alex Metcalf told The Hollywood Reporter. “Without Roger Ailes, there may be no Tea Party. And without Roger Ailes, there is definitely no Donald Trump.”

Based on Gabriel Sherman’s book The Loudest Voice in the Room, the series begins June 30 on Showtime.

