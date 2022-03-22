WATCH: Storms spawn tornadoes across Central Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As tornadoes tore across the state on Monday evening, Texans and storm chasers took to social media to share what was happening in their backyard.
NWS assessing damage after at least 4 tornadoes spawn overnight
Here’s a look at some of those videos and photos shared online:
UNBELIEVABLE VIDEO from Round Rock, Texas. Watch as a tower camera is hit by a tornado. This is from @KVUE , cleared by ABC News. #tornado #Texas #TXwx #severeweather #RoundRock pic.twitter.com/GDQAxXJl5a
— Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) March 22, 2022
A traffic cam belonging to ABC affiliate KVUE took a direct hit from a tornado in Round Rock, Texas, about 20 miles north of Austin. https://t.co/kLaOY3DG0q pic.twitter.com/g0gd9o506E
— ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2022
Omg… just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado…. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/8h0nD88xFv
— Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022
Tornado doing damage and causing injuries near Elgin, TX #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/48WY7EfOb9
— Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022
Tornado crossing the road in front of me near Elgin, TX. The debris is from a mobile home that was destroyed. One person was taken away by ambulance. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/Kr4Eb4Twuu
— Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022
— Laura 👩⚕️ (@lauraspecs) March 22, 2022
Texas weather is crazy right now. Fortunately, we missed it. 3 tornadoes in the area. https://t.co/cf1NGqS7QG
— Mr Gil (@mrgil77) March 21, 2022
A terrifying video of what appears to be a large, multi vortex #tornado just came out of Round Rock, #Texas a short time ago.
Take shelter now if you live in n the path of this dangerous storm! This cell has a history of producing intense, damaging tornadoes.#weather pic.twitter.com/aEVnotPeXK
— Weather and Climatology (@AndClimatology) March 21, 2022
Monster tornado just passed north of Taylor Texas @NWSSanAntonio @MyRadarWX #txwx pic.twitter.com/eWqFyFUTKJ
— Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) March 21, 2022
Amazing @KXAN_Weather video of on the ground tornado crossing I-35 in Round Rock @ 45 just north of Austin pic.twitter.com/eJvCsYnsCN
— Evil MoPac (@EvilMopacATX) March 21, 2022
Nocturnal Texas #tornado earlier on hwy 21 SW of Crockett, TX around 10:20pm – multiple power flashes as it did damage, big tree and power-lines down #txwx pic.twitter.com/mdYMvNisb0
— Mike DeLange (@SeeMikeChase) March 22, 2022
Sneak Peak 2/2 of footage coming out later tonight of the Granger, Texas Tornado! #txwx #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/MLJ3E9ldzs
— Kannon Kalton (@WeatherKannon) March 22, 2022
