      Weather Alert

WATCH: Storms spawn tornadoes across Central Texas

Katy Barber
Mar 22, 2022 @ 11:13am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As tornadoes tore across the state on Monday evening, Texans and storm chasers took to social media to share what was happening in their backyard.

NWS assessing damage after at least 4 tornadoes spawn overnight

Here’s a look at some of those videos and photos shared online:

 

TAGS
Crockett Decatur Elgin Round Rock Severe Weather storm chasters Taylor texas tornado Tornadoes txwx
Popular Posts
San Antonio couple charged after three children were restrained, locked in cabinets
13-year-old behind the wheel in West Texas crash that killed 9
SAPD identifies three officers involved in Monday's fatal shooting
UTSA grad student charged in international child porn investigation
73-year-old Northwest Side restaurant deemed total loss after early morning fire
Connect With Us Listen To Us On