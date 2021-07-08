WATCH: Texas driver shoots at another driver during road rage incident, casually pulls out second gun to continue

(Texas News Radio) — Police in North Texas are looking for a man who needed two guns to express his frustration in an apparent road rage incident.
Irving police said a maroon Chrysler 200 and a white BMW had some sort of spat in a parking lot in an industrial area just south of DFW Airport the morning of June 15th. The Chrysler left the parking lot and pulled onto the adjacent road, but the BMW followed.
The driver of the BMW pulled in front of the Chrysler, got out, and started shooting toward the other car. He finished with his first gun, reached back into the car for his second gun and continued firing. He finished, got back in his car and drove away.
Police say no one was hit by the gunfire, however several vehicles were struck, including one that was occupied.
Irving police are looking to speak to both drivers in this disagreement.