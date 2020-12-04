Watch: Texas High School football player body slams ref, knocks him on his keister after getting ejected
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) A South Texas High School football game took an ugly turn Thursday night when a player who got ejected ran back onto the field and body slammed the referee, knocking him to the ground. The Monitor newspaper in McAllen caught the whole thing on video.
The ref had just announced from the field that Edinburg High School Senior Emmanuel Duron, number 88, was ‘disqualified’ for unsportsmanlike conduct. The video shows Duron running back on the field as another player and a staff member tried to stop him. He hit the ref and knocked him on his rear. Police escorted Duron out of the stadium where Edinburg was playing the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High School Bears, (PSJA).