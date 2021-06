WATCH: U.S. Navy sets off giant explosion to test newest aircraft carrier

Images and video footage showed an enormous burst of water shoot from the ocean as a result of what carrier officials called a 40,000-pound explosive . Video of what the explosion looked like from the carrier’s bridge wing was posted to Twitter.https://twitter.com/Warship_78/status/1406601477435576321?s=20The U.S. Geological Survey said the explosion, which occurred in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast, registered as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake.

The Navy “conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle,” it said in a statement.

After the trials, the warship will undergo maintenance and repairs.

The tests are being conducted “within a narrow schedule that complies with environmental mitigation requirements, respecting known migration patterns of marine life in the test area,” the Navy added.

CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reported in 2017 that the Ford was started during the administration of President George W. Bush with new technologies, including an electromagnetic launch system to replace the traditional steam-powered catapult.