WATCH: UIL hosts the first ever State Military Class Marching Band Contest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bands from across Texas are competing for top honors at the 2020 UIL State Military Class Marching Band Championships Wednesday at Longview Pine Tree High School.
This year marks the first time the State Military Class Marching Band Championship has been sponsored by the UIL.
You can watch the competition here.
The Class 1A/2A contest began at 11 a.m. Wednesday and the 4A competition is scheduled to start at 2 pm.
Conference 1A/2A participants include Beckville, Gladewater Union Grove, Price Carlisle, Shelbyville and Timpson high schools.
Participating 4A high schools are Brownsboro, Bullard, Carthage, Center, Gilmer, Hardin-Jefferson, Henderson, Lindale, Longview Spring Hill, Van, and Vidor.