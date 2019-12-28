Watch Utah coach ride SeaWorld roller coaster, Longhorns arrive for Alamo Bowl
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham at SeaWorld, Screenshot from Valero Alamo Bowl Facebook Video.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -The Alamo, The River Walk, Fiesta Texas and SeaWorld are just some of the sites the Alamo Bowl football teams are taking in.
See Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham and his wife on the roller coast at SeaWorld.
The Utes will face the University of Texas at 6:30 pm on New Year’s Eve at the Alamodome, The Longhorns arrived in San Antonio Friday, and they seemed excited about their gift bags.
Because the game is on New Year’s Eve, the Alamodome will remain open until midnight to allow fans to stay and party until the fireworks at midnight. VIA Park and Ride service will begin at 3:30 pm and will continue until 12:30 a.m.
Game tickets are still available, starting at $40.