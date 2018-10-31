Water park co-owner faces new charges, including for drugs
By Associated Press
|
Oct 31, 2018 @ 10:21 AM
This photo provided by the Cameron County, Texas, Sheriff's Department shows Jeffrey Henry. The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Henry was arrested Monday, March 26, 2018, in Cameron County. (Cameron County Sheriff's Department via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The co-owner of a Kansas water park who is accused in the decapitation death of a 10-year-old boy has been charged with drug possession and hiring someone for sex.

The Kansas City Star reports that Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry surrendered to authorities in Kansas on Monday and was released on $100,000 bond. Henry’s defense attorney, Carl Cornwell, hasn’t returned a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Henry is already facing second-degree murder and other charges in the August 2016 death of Caleb Schwab. Henry is accused of rushing into service the 17-story Verruckt waterslide — which was billed as the world’s largest — that Caleb was riding when he was killed.

Henry is among several people charged in the tragedy .

Deconstruction of the slide began Tuesday.

